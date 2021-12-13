Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 57.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 471,183 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 162.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 310.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

