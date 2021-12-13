Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $167.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

