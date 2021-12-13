Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,976 shares of company stock valued at $50,879,157 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.