Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.