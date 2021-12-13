Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parsons by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

PSN opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.