Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

