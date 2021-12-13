PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 1,457.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. PCCW has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About PCCW
