PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 1,457.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. PCCW has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.