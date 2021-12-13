Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,926 shares of company stock worth $21,562,425. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.