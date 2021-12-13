Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.10

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 99070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
