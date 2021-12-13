Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.10

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 99070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

