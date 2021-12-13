Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.81 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $11.81 million and $543.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

