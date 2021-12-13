PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

