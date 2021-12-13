Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,659 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.48% of Perficient worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $82,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

