Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $139.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $6,458,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

