Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.54 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $787.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

