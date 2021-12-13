Peter Busch Orthwein Acquires 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thor Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.98. 662,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
