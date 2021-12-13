Peter Busch Orthwein Acquires 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.98. 662,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

