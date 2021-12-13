Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.65 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -2.91 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.34 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.80

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Laredo Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

