Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$41,972.06 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total transaction of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,314.42.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00.

PEY traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$9.38. 562,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.16. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

