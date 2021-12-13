Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

