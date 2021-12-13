Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.