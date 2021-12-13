Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

