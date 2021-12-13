Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

PSX opened at $72.52 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

