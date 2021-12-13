Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

