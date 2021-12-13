Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 3.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 6.49% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $217,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

