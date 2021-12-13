Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.49 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

