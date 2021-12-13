Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,295,227 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 192.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $102,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE ZIM opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.