Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $42.16 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of Sapiens International worth $42,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.42. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.