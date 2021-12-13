Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $49,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

