Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Western Digital worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

