Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,515 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.