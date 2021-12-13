Photronics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

PLAB stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Photronics has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,420. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Photronics by 112.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $4,117,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

