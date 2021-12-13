Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 865,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNGAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.