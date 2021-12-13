Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.75. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.