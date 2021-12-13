Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

