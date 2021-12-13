Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE USER opened at $8.38 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.
UserTesting Company Profile
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.