Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $8.38 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.