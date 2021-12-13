Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.63. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,435,645 shares valued at $68,507,909. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

