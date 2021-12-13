Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $62.21 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $62.21 or 0.00132650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $67,124.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

