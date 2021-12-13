Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.65% of Premier Financial worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

