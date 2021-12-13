Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
PGZ stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.