Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PGZ stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

