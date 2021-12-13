Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

