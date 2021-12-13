Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

