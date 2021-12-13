Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $512,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,422,000 after buying an additional 163,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,055,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

XLRN stock opened at $178.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

