Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,850 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Misonix worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Misonix by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 95,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Misonix by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

