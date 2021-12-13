Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.