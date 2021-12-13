Private Wealth Group LLC Has $942,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

