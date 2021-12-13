Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 21,396 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 9.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 144,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

