Project TXA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,921.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $75,921.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00006818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.18 or 0.08149583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,736.97 or 1.00219036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

