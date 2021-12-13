ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,957. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.12.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.