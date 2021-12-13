ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stake Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,861,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 357,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 264,550 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000.

Shares of PSQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 130,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,320. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

