ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.91 ($22.37).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €13.84 ($15.54) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €12.12 ($13.62) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.76 and a 200-day moving average of €16.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

