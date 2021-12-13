Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

